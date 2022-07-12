Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 318 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,042,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in American Electric Power by 1,477.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,919,000 after buying an additional 999,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,805,000 after buying an additional 863,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Electric Power by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,529,000 after buying an additional 811,843 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.98.

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,330.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $95.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.14. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.