Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $311,000 Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,272 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,695,000 after purchasing an additional 145,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,984,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,024,000 after purchasing an additional 280,003 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,936,000 after purchasing an additional 971,962 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,255,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,169,000 after purchasing an additional 585,711 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.