Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,730 ($68.15) to GBX 5,420 ($64.46) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,853.40.

RIO stock opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.82. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $89.51.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

