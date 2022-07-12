Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,762 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,706.42.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.72. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.