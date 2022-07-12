Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 8,067 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 2.3% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $26,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $228.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.16. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

