Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Linde by 453.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $276.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.44. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $266.83 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.71.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.