25,000 Shares in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVE. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,700,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,450,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 200,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 40,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. CIBC raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.27.

Shares of CVE opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.46.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.42%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

