Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 43,946 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,946 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in NatWest Group by 948.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,177 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,232,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NatWest Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,532,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,693,000 after purchasing an additional 295,503 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NatWest Group by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 289,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised NatWest Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HSBC raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.85) to GBX 250 ($2.97) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($3.81) to GBX 330 ($3.92) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.62.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

