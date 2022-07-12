Fortem Financial Group LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,321 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.21.

Shares of INTC opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average is $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $152.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

