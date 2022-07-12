Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Position Boosted by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Rating) by 163.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,283 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC owned about 1.55% of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTEC opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77.

