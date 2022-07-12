Fortem Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.17. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

