Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,595 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.94.

FANG stock opened at $114.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.84.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

