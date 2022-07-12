Callahan Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.1% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 61,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 20,546 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,298. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.98.

Shares of META stock opened at $162.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $440.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.16 and a 200-day moving average of $223.74. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.