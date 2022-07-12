Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 11,447 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,725 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,447 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garland Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $3,457,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.4% in the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 45,580 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.8% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 99,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,861 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 100,508 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.21.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.