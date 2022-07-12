Callahan Advisors LLC Has $18.42 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.1% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 214,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.98.

NASDAQ META opened at $162.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,298 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

