Susquehanna Trims Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Target Price to $140.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Susquehanna from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.98% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.90.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $111.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.39. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $109.82 and a twelve month high of $215.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.55.
In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,544.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Allegiant Travel (Get Rating)
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
