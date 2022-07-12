Susquehanna Trims Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Target Price to $140.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Susquehanna from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.90.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $111.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.39. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $109.82 and a twelve month high of $215.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.22). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.58) EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,544.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel (Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.