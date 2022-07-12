Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $155.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.20 and a 200-day moving average of $159.32. The company has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $137.85 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.