Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.05.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $751,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

