Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 86.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMR. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NYSE AMR opened at $115.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $20.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $2.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.90 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 152.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 84.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $581,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,950.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2,849.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

