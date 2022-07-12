HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 385 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,642,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 118,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 58,313 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 81,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Large Cap Core Plus alerts:

Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average is $51.33. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $71.32.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.