Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $103.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.22 and a 52 week high of $165.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.29, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

