HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.36.

NYSE SPG opened at $97.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Simon Property Group Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.