Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $49,000 in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

GOLD opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.01.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

