HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $106.38 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

