Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Invests $238,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in MercadoLibre by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MELI. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,569.00.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $659.92 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $746.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $977.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

