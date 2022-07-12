HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.87.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $127.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $123.18 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.00. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

