HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $103.30 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.22 and a 12 month high of $165.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 100.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.