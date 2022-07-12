HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 116.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $113,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EWBC. Wedbush downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.57.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

