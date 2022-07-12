HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 419 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 116.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENB. TD Securities upped their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.