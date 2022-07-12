Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 474 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,703 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.27.

Shares of AMAT opened at $88.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.