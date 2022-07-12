Loudon Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.7% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 296,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,074,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,248,000 after buying an additional 333,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $238.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

