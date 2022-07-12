Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTF. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 294.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 199,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter.

UTF opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $29.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

