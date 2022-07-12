HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,478 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller acquired 6,764 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,187.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IPG opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.31%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

