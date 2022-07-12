HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $69,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Amphenol by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,258,223,000 after acquiring an additional 400,777 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Amphenol by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,485,863,000 after acquiring an additional 864,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,681,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $931,701,000 after acquiring an additional 336,188 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,565,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $836,605,000 after buying an additional 315,029 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,098,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $620,798,000 after buying an additional 329,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

NYSE:APH opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

