Iowa State Bank Has $247,000 Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Argus upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.90. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

