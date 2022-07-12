Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

