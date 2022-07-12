1,489 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $322,129.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,232,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,143 shares of company stock worth $14,990,694 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $174.36 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.09 and its 200-day moving average is $196.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $173.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.28, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.