HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 34,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 40.4% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.72. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $54.51 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $69.04.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 108.80%.

In other Terreno Realty news, CEO W Blake Baird bought 1,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 588,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,656,064. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

