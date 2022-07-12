Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,024.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EW opened at $96.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.13. The stock has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,508,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,772 shares in the company, valued at $9,893,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,840 shares of company stock worth $17,999,457. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

