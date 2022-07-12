Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

