TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. cut its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 31.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $1,234,997,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $2,811,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $1,309,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.00) to €59.00 ($59.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($48.10) to €51.30 ($51.30) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.03.

Shares of TTE opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.50. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.5099 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

