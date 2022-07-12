Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Raised by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $3,006,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Accenture by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 3,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 22,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Accenture by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 17,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.03.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $274.87 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.71. The firm has a market cap of $173.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

