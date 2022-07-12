Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 615 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 559.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 55,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $19,327,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,538,903 shares in the company, valued at $477,747,530.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,580,719 shares of company stock valued at $112,514,461 over the last 90 days.

BAM opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.44. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.