Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $11.43 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,703 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN stock opened at $190.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.23. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.17.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,157 shares of company stock valued at $271,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.