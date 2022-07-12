Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 61,980 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,565,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 223,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 149,186 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 77,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $16.30.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $27.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 29.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.2984 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 28.6%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.05.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

