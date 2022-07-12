Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 21,650 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $393,627.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,382 shares of company stock worth $1,802,483 in the last three months. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

