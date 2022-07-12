Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 965 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,723,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,733,000 after acquiring an additional 118,996 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,388,000 after acquiring an additional 466,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $788,094,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,123,000 after acquiring an additional 222,412 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

SRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

NYSE:SRE opened at $148.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.73 and its 200 day moving average is $151.23. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Sempra’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.

About Sempra (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.