Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 500 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,142,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 44.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 170,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 930,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLIC stock opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.07. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KLIC. B. Riley cut their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

