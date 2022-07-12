Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,782 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $179,610,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,957,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,602,000 after purchasing an additional 258,108 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 822,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,924,000 after purchasing an additional 211,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,853,000 after purchasing an additional 157,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMBF opened at $88.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.35. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.92. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $340.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.57 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

About UMB Financial (Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.