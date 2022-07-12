Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $741,000 Stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $173.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.87.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $324.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCMP shares. CL King downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.25.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

